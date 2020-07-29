Marilyn Manson announces new album ‘We Are Chaos,’ shares video for title track

Marilyn Manson has announced a new album, We Are Chaos, which comes out September 11 via Loma Vista (pre-order). Manson co-produced it with Shooter Jennings, and the first single is the title track, which is kind of a power ballad but in the brooding, creepy way that only Marilyn Manson would do a power ballad. Not bad at all -- watch the Matt Mahurin-directed video below.

Manson says:

When I listen to ‘We Are Chaos‘ now, it seems like just yesterday or as if the world repeated itself, as it always does, making the title track and the stories seem as if we wrote them today. This was recorded to its completion without anyone hearing it until it was finished. There is most definitely a side A and side B in the traditional sense. But just like an LP, it is a flat circle and it’s up to the listener to put the last piece of the puzzle into the picture of songs. This concept album is the mirror Shooter and I built for the listener – it’s the one we won’t stare into. There are so many rooms, closets, safes and drawers. But in the soul or your museum of memories, the worst are always the mirrors. Shards and slivers of ghosts haunted my hands when I wrote most of these lyrics.” Making this record, I had to think to myself: ‘Tame your crazy, stitch your suit. And try to pretend that you are not an animal’ but I knew that mankind is the worst of them all. Making mercy is like making murder. Tears are the human body’s largest export.

Watch the video and check out the artwork (featuring Manson's own painting of himself, titled Infinite Darkness) and tracklist below.

Meanwhile, Manson posted a photo three days ago saying he was in the studio with A$AP Ferg, but no word yet on what's to come of that:

We Are Chaos Tracklist

1. Red Black And Blue

2. We Are Chaos

3. Don’t Chase The Dead

4. Paint You With My Love

5. Half-Way & One Step Forward

6. Infinite Darkness

7. Perfume

8. Keep My Head Together

9. Solve Coagula

10. Broken Needle