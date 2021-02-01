Marilyn Manson dropped by Loma Vista following abuse allegations

UPDATE: Marilyn Manson has responded to the allegations.

--

Original post...

Marilyn Manson has been dropped by his record label, Loma Vista, following the allegations of abuse made against him by Evan Rachel Wood and other women. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Loma Vista wrote, "In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately. Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects."

Billboard points out that Loma Vista removed Manson from their site earlier on Monday (2/1), prior to releasing their statement.

Wood accused Manson of abuse in a post on Instagram, writing, "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Manson has not responded to the allegations.

UPDATE: Marilyn Manson has responded to the allegations.