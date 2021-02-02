Marilyn Manson dropped from agency; Rose McGowan speaks in support of Evan Rachel Wood

Marilyn Manson has been dropped by his agency, CAA, after being accused of abuse by Evan Rachel Wood and several other women. The Hollywood Reporter confirms the news, which comes after Manson was dropped by his record label, Loma Vista. He was also pulled from two television series, American Gods and Creepshow, in the wake of the allegations.

Rose McGowan, who was engaged to Manson before they broke up in 2001, has also spoken out in support of Wood. In a post to Instagram, she wrote, "I am profoundly sorry to those who have suffered the abuse & mental torture of Marilyn Manson. When I say Hollywood is a cult, I mean the Entertainment industry including the music industry is a cult. Cult’s protect the rot at the top. Theirs is a sickness that must be stopped. The industrial fame complex chooses who they protect & who they’ll let be their victims. For profit. I stand with Evan Rachel Wood and all of those who have or will come forward. And please don’t pull out the ‘why did they take so much time to come forward?’ question that shames victims/survivors, it’s what stops others from coming forward. And to all of those who have covered for monsters, shame on you. Rise and say no more."

Manson has denied the allegations, calling them "horrible distortions of reality."