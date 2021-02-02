Marilyn Manson pulled from ‘American Gods’ & ‘Creepshow’ following abuse allegations

UPDATE: Manson has been dropped by his agency, and Rose McGowan has spoken out in support of Evan Rachel Wood.

Marilyn Manson has been pulled from two television series he was in, Starz's American Gods and AMC anthology series Creepshow, following the allegations of abuse made against him by Evan Rachel Wood and multiple other women. "Due to the allegations made against Marilyn Manson, we have decided to remove his performance from the remaining episode he is in, scheduled to air later this season," Starz told Deadline in a statement. "Starz stands unequivocally with all victims and survivors of abuse."

Manson had been a guest star on American Gods' third season, where he'd played Johan Wengren, the lead singer of viking death metal band Blood Death. He was set to appear in one more upcoming episode, "Sister Rising."

A representative for AMC, meanwhile, told Deadline that Manson's segment on Creepshow's second season, which had yet to air, will be replaced.

Manson's label, Loma Vista, also dropped him in the wake of the allegations, which Manson has denied, calling them "horrible distortions of reality."

Evan Rachel Wood, who said that Manson "started grooming" her when she was a teenager and "horrifically abused" her "for years," also shared a letter from California State Senator Susan Rubio to Acting Attorney General Morty Wilkinson and FBI Director Christopher Wray, calling for the Department of Justice to investigate the allegations.

