Marilyn Manson removed from Best Rap Song Grammy nomination

Marilyn Manson, who is currently under investigation after being accused of abuse, sexual assault, and trafficking by several women, was recently nominated for a Grammy for his contributions to Kanye West's Donda. The nomination sparked backlash, prompting a statement from Academy CEO and president Harvey Mason Jr. where he said "We won’t restrict the people who can submit their material for consideration." Now The New York Times reports that Manson has lost a Grammy nomination after all, but not over the controversy. He's been removed from the Best Rap Song category, where he had been listed as one of the writers of Kanye's "Jail," from his 2021 album Donda. The Times reports that on the most current version of the album, he's no longer listed as a writer on that song, thus the loss of the nomination.

Manson retains one of his nominations, however, since Donda, which he's a featured artist and songwriter on, is up for Album of the Year.

In his statement on Manson's nomination, Mason Jr also said, "We won’t look back at people’s history, we won’t look at their criminal record, we won’t look at anything other than the legality within our rules of, is this recording for this work eligible based on date and other criteria. If it is, they can submit for consideration. What we will control is our stages, our shows, our events, our red carpets. We’ll take a look at anyone who is asking to be a part of that, asking to be in attendance, and we’ll make our decisions at that point. But we’re not going to be in the business of restricting people from submitting their work for our voters to decide on."