Marilyn Manson reportedly dropped by longtime manager after sexual abuse allegations

Marilyn Manson has been dropped by longtime manager Tony Ciulla, according to Rolling Stone. Ciulla had worked with Manson since 1996, the same year as Manson released his breakthrough second album, Antichrist Superstar. While he has not officially made a statement, Rolling Stone reports that a source "close to the situation" confirmed the news.

Since the allegations of abuse against Manson by Evan Rachel Wood and other women, the shock rocker has been already dropped by label and his talent agency, and his roles in American Gods and Creepshow are being edited out.

Trent Reznor, whose Nothing label put out Manson's first three albums, denounced him, calling story about him in Manson's 1998 memoir a "complete fabrication," while Wes Borland, who played in Marilyn Manson in 2008/2009, called him "a bad fucking guy." Phoebe Bridgers has spoken out against Manson as well.

Manson has denied the allegations, calling them "horrible distortions of reality."