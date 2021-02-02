Marilyn Manson responds to abuse allegations

UPDATE: Marilyn Manson has been pulled from American Gods and Creepshow.

UPDATE 2: Manson has been dropped by his agency, and Rose McGowan has spoken out in support of Evan Rachel Wood.

--

Marilyn Manson has responded to allegations of abuse by actress Evan Rachel Wood and other women, after being dropped by his label Loma Vista. He writes on Instagram:

Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.

You can read his full statement below. Evan Rachel Wood's statement -- which alleges that Manson "started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years -- can be read here.

UPDATE: Marilyn Manson has been pulled from American Gods and Creepshow.

UPDATE 2: Manson has been dropped by his agency, and Rose McGowan has spoken out in support of Evan Rachel Wood.