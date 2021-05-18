Marilyn Manson sued by former assistant for sexual assault and harassment

Marilyn Manson has been sued by his former personal assistant, Ashley Walters, for "sexual assault, battery, and harassment," The Cut reports. In a complaint filed on Tuesday (5/18) in the Superior Court of Los Angeles County, Walters says that Manson "lured" her "into employment with promises of artistic collaborations and creative opportunities; however, the reality was that he was looking to create an environment where Plaintiff was subjected to personal and professional sexual exploitation, manipulation and psychological abuse."

In the complaint, Walters says that Manson, who she met in 2010, made her work for 48 hours straight, threw dishes at her, pushed her against walls, threatened her, and "commonly offered Walters up to his influential industry friends and associates," telling them they could kiss, grope, or otherwise "have her."

Walters told The Cut that she decided to come forward after seeing numerous other women, including Evan Rachel Wood, Esmé Bianco, and Ashley Morgan Smithline, speak out against Manson. "Once I realized how many people had been affected, I couldn’t sit by and let this happen to anyone else,” Walters told The Cut. "My end goal is just to hold him accountable."

Manson has denied all allegations against him, and a member of his team told The Cut he "vehemently denied any accusations of assault" in Walters' complaint.

Read the report in full on The Cut.