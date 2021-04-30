Marilyn Manson sued for sexual assault & trafficking by actress Esmé Bianco

Earlier this year, Marilyn Manson (aka Brian Warner) was accused of abuse by Evan Rachel Wood and multiple other women, including Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco. Now TMZ and Rolling Stone report that Bianco has sued Manson and his former manager Tony Ciulla for sexual assault and human trafficking.

"Mr. Warner used drugs, force, and threats of force to coerce sexual acts from Ms. Bianco on multiple occasions," the lawsuit reads. "Mr. Warner raped Ms. Bianco in or around May 2011." The suit also claims that Manson “committed sexual acts” with Bianco when she was unconscious or unable to unconsent. "These acts include spanking, biting, cutting, and whipping Ms. Bianco’s buttocks, breasts, and genitals for Mr. Warner’s sexual gratification — all without the consent of Plaintiff," the suit continues.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Bianco said, "As millions of survivors like myself are painfully aware, our legal system is far from perfect. This is why I co-created the Phoenix Act, a law which gives precious additional healing time to thousands of domestic violence survivors. But while I fight for a more just legal system, I am also pursuing my right to demand my abuser be held to account, using every avenue available to me. For far too long, my abuser has been left unchecked, enabled by money, fame and an industry that turned a blind eye. Despite the numerous brave women who have spoken out against Marilyn Manson, countless survivors remain silenced, and some of their voices will never be heard. My hope is that by raising mine, I will help to stop Brian Warner from shattering any more lives and empower other victims to seek their own small measure of justice."

Read the full report on Rolling Stone.