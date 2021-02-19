Marilyn Manson under investigation by LA County Sheriff’s Department

Marilyn Manson is officially being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department over allegations of domestic violence made against him, Billboard has confirmed. A statement issued to Billboard from the Sheriff's Dept reads, "The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau is investigating allegation(s) of domestic violence involving Mr. Brian Warner also known as 'Marilyn Manson,' who works in the music industry. The incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr. Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood."

Multiple women have recently come forward to accuse Manson of abuse and domestic violence, including actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esmé Bianco, and it is not currently known which allegations, specifically, are being investigated.

Meanwhile, Manson's former personal assistant, Dan Cleary, said that he witnessed Manson abusing his current wife, photographer Lindsay Usich. Huffington Post reports that Cleary talked about the alleged abuse in an episode of his podcast, "Rare Form Radio," that was available to subscribers to his Patreon earlier this week.

According to Huffington Post, Clearly didn't refer to Usich by name in the episode, instead referring to Manson's "then-girlfriend" and "now-wife." "I saw some physical abuse as far as like pushing and throwing things at her and a lot of like violent outbursts around her ― breaking things," he said. "A lot of mental abuse and name-calling and threats."

"There were times when Manson would tell her that he’s going to kill her and cut her up and that I’m going to bury her in the desert ― me," Cleary continued. "He would leave the room and I would [tell her], 'You’re going to be fine. I’m not going to do any of that. Let’s get you to a hotel.'"

Back in September, Cleary also tweeted about what he says he witnessed while working with Manson:

Manson has denied the allegations.