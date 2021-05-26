Marilyn Manson wanted for arrest in New Hampshire for allegedly spitting on a videographer

A warrant is out for Marilyn Manson's arrest in New Hampshire, New York Times reports. In an email on Tuesday night (5/25), Guliford Police Department Chief Anthony J. Bean Burpee said that Manson is charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, for allegedly spitting on a videographer during an August 2019 concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. The warrant was issued in October of 2019.

Burpee told the Times that Manson and his team had been notified about the warrant multiple times, but that they hadn't returned to New Hampshire to answer for the charges. The department was making the warrant public, he said, "simply because we’ve been attempting to clear the warrant since it was issued."

"In light of recent other allegations," he continued to the Times, referencing the numerous allegations of sexual assault, abuse, and rape made against Manson by multiple woman, including Evan Rachel Wood, Emsé Bianco, Ashley Morgan Smithline, and his former assistant Ashley Walters, Burpee said the department wanted Manson “to take care of his business" in New Hampshire "so that he and we can move forward."

Howard King, an attorney for Manson, told the Times in an email, "It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera. This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply. This whole claim is ludicrous, but we remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout."