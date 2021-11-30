Marilyn Manson’s home raided by L.A. County Sheriff’s Department investigators

Investigators from the L.A. County Sheriff's Department Special Victims Unit raided Marilyn Manson's home on Monday morning (11/29), Rolling Stone and TMZ report. He was not home at the time of the search. "What I can confirm is there was a search warrant that was served this morning," a source in the department told Rolling Stone. "It’s confirmed it was [Marilyn Manson's] address, his location. It was a search warrant for his belongings."

The raid comes after Manson was accused of abuse, sexual assault, and trafficking by several women, and has multiple lawsuits against him pending related to the allegations.

Manson was also in the news recently after receiving a Grammy nomination for his contribution to Kanye West's Donda. In response to questions about his nomination, Academy President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr told The Wrap, "We won’t restrict the people who can submit their material for consideration. We won’t look back at people’s history, we won’t look at their criminal record, we won’t look at anything other than the legality within our rules of, is this recording for this work eligible based on date and other criteria. If it is, they can submit for consideration. What we will control is our stages, our shows, our events, our red carpets. We’ll take a look at anyone who is asking to be a part of that, asking to be in attendance, and we’ll make our decisions at that point. But we’re not going to be in the business of restricting people from submitting their work for our voters to decide on."