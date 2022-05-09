Mario Rubalcaba (Hot Snakes, OFF!) joins The Locust/Planet B mems on podcast episode

If you're into heavy, noisy, or any other kind of left-of-center music, or just counter-culture in general, Justin Pearson (The Locust, Dead Cross, Retox, etc) and his Plant B bandmate Luke Henshaw's Cult & Culture podcast is always worth listening to. Recent guests include members of Arab On Radar, Filth Is Eternal, Black Dice, and the latest episode is with prolific drummer Mario Rubalcaba of Rocket from the Crypt, Hot Snakes, OFF!, and much more. The synopsis reads:

Cult and Culture episode 22 looks into the prolific career of San Diego's Mario Rubalcaba, best known as drummer of bands such as Earthless, Hot Snakes, Rocket from the Crypt, Clikatat Ikatowi, Off!, 411 and more, as well as guitarist in Chicano-Christ-- all of which is in addition to his time as a professional skateboarder. Mario gives insight as to how he found his way into various bands starting from a very young age. The trio make observations and parallels between his skateboarding style and his drumming. Those who may know Mario from only a few of his bands will find it fascinating to learn about the scope of his work, how unique and varied it is, and just how much influential music he has been a part of.