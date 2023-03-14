Marissa Nadler announces Northeast solo shows

Marissa Nadler has announced a brief Northeast tour happening in late April. She'll play some of her first shows of the year, after spending fall 2022 touring Europe. The solo dates include Philly, Portsmouth, and Brooklyn (April 25 at Public Records with her Sacred Bones labelmate Constant Smiles), with more TBA. Tickets are on sale now.

Marissa released a handful of singles last year, and contributed to Songs Of Townes Van Zandt Vol. III alongside Amenra and Cave In.

Marissa Nadler -- 2023 Tour Dates

April 24th - Philadelphia, PA @ MilkBoy Philly

April 25th - Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records w/ Constant Smiles

April 30th - Portsmouth, NH @ 3S ARTSPACE