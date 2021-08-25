Marissa Nadler announces ‘The Path of the Clouds,’ shares “Bessie, Did You Make It?”

Marissa Nadler will release new album The Path of the Clouds on October 29 via Sacred Bones & Bella Union (pre-order on silver vinyl). The album features a new skill Nadler picked up during the pandemic, the piano, and many of the songs were written on the instrument. There are also a number of collaborators present, including Mary Lattimore, Cocteau Twins' Simon Raymonde (who runs Bella Union), Emma Ruth Rundle, Milky Burgess (the Mandy soundtrack), Jesse Chandler (Midlake, Mercury Rev), and Amber Webber (Black Mountain).

The first single from the album is the haunting opening track "Bessie, Did You Make It?," which is Marissa's spin on the murder ballad tradition. The video for the song was directed by Thou's Mitch Wells who says, "When I first got the chance to hear Marissa’s new album, and was asked, ‘Which song would you like to do a video for?’ I sort of panicked because literally every song is SO good. It was like being at a buffet of all your favorite food and only being able to choose one thing to eat. I had a blast making the video, but there was always the pressure of ‘don’t let down the song.’ It’s such a beautiful opening track and I’m really lucky I was given the chance to be a part of it."

You can watch the video, and check out the album's artwork and tracklist, below.

Marissa also recently announced what will be in her first live performance in a few years, Psycho Las Vegas 2022.

The Path of the Clouds tracklist

1. Bessie, Did You Make It?

2. The Path of the Clouds

3. Couldn’t Have Done The Killing

4. If I Could Breathe Underwater

5. Elegy

6. Well Sometimes You Just Can’t Stay

7. From Vapor to Stardust

8. Storm

9. Turned Into Air

10. And I Dream Of Running

11. Lemon Queen