Marissa Nadler, Boris, Anika & more ft on Sacred Bones’ 15th anniversary covers comp

NYC-based indie label Sacred Bones turns 15 this year, and as part of their celebration, they're releasing Todo Muere SBXV, a compilation featuring Sacred Bones artists covering other the songs of other Sacred Bones' artists, past and present. The album includes Anika covering Psychic TV, Marissa Nadler and Hilary Woods separately covering David Lynch, Thou, Mizmor & Emma Ruth Rundle collectively covering Zola Jesus, Boris covering SQÜRL's cover of Wanda Jackson's "Funnel of Love," and more. You can check out the tracklist below.

Sacred Bones has shared two tracks from the comp today: Marissa Nadler's beautiful cover of David Lynch's "Cold Wind Blowin'" and The Hunt's full-throated cover of Zola Jesus' "I Can't Stand." Listen to those below.

There is also a Sacred Bones 15th Anniversary party at Knockdown Center on May 28 with performances by Anika, Black Marble, LD Deutsch, The Men, SPELLLING, SQÜRL (Carter Logan and Jim Jarmusch), Uniform, and more.

Todo Muere SBXV tracklisting:

Boris – Funnel of Love (orig. SQÜRL)

Anika – Godstar (orig. Psychic TV)

The Hunt – I Can’t Stand (orig. Zola Jesus)

Constant Smiles – Spells (orig. Jenny Hval)

Dean Hurley – Our Day Will Come (orig. Mort Garson)

Domingæ – Change (orig. Anika)

Thou, Mizmor, and Emma Ruth Rundle – Night (orig. Zola Jesus)

Hilary Woods – In Heaven (orig. David Lynch)

Institute – Boys at School (orig. SPELLLING)

Marissa Nadler – Cold Wind Blowin’ (orig. David Lynch)

The Holydrug Couple – Coca Cola Blues (orig. Psychic Ills)