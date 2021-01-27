Marissa Nadler joins Lost Horizons (Cocteau Twins, Dif Juz) on “Marie” from new album (listen)

Lost Horizons, the duo of Simon Raymonde (Cocteau Twins) and Richie Thomas (Dif Juz), will release the second part of their guest-filled double album, In Quiet Moments, on February 26 via Bella Union. They've just shared "Marie," their collaboration with Marissa Nadler who also featured on the first Lost Horizons album. It's a gorgeous, cinematic track that shines a bright spotlight on Nadler's powerful, smoky pipes.

"It was a dream to collaborate with Simon and Ritchie for Lost Horizons again," Marissa says. "'Marie' is an aquatic reverie about this title character entering different dimensions. Maybe we're all feeling a little submerged, watching the time. This stream of consciousness song came from listening to the track that Simon sent, and birthed this hypnagogic hallucination of a story."

Simon adds, "I don't think there was ever a second I wasn't going to find a song for Marissa to sing on the new lp. SO much cool stuff came out of our last collaborations on Ojalá, indeed I think we ended up recording four songs from the original idea of doing one! Marissa is a really great & generous collaborator as she really throws herself in deep, and commits to it fully. That is a rare and beautiful gift and Richie and I appreciate it enormously. It was a beast of a track to mix I’ll be honest, and that had nothing to do with Marissa's vocals, in fact they were a breeze to mix. But the initial music that Richie and I improvised in our basement studio in Brighton was a bit messy and we didn't use a click or anything to keep tempo so fixing anything later was a lost cause, but it is such a cool piece that i loved creating (i think i put 4 maybe 5 bass parts on with my old trusty Fender VI string bass guitar!) that even when it's kinda falling apart during that instrumental section near the end, I still love it. It probably sounds like it took half an hour to mix but the truth is it took weeks of starting it, scrapping it, starting over, scrapping it, etc. And yes, i fully intend to ask Marissa to contribute to our next one too."

You can watch the music video for "Marie" below.

In Quiet Moments Pt 1 came out back in December and features vocals from John Grant, Porridge Radio, Penelope Isles, former Midlake frontman Tim Smith and more, while Pt 2 features Ural Thomas, The Innocence Mission's Karen Peris, and more.

