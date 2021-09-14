Marissa Nadler shares new song ft. Mary Lattimore, announces NYC album release show

Pre-order Marissa Nadler's new album on silver vinyl.

Marissa Nadler has shared the second single off her anticipated new album The Path of the Clouds, and this one features harpist Mary Lattimore. It's called "If I Could Breathe Underwater" and it's got kind of a retro '60s ballad vibe, but in that hauntingly gorgeous way that's become Marissa Nadler's trademark. Marissa says:

When I wrote ‘If I Could Breathe Underwater,’ I was contemplating the possibilities of possessing various superhuman powers: teleportation, shapeshifting, energy projection, aquatic breathing, extrasensory perception, and time travel to name a few. As a lyrical device, I married those powers with events in my life, wondering if and how they could change the past or predict the future. I loved working on the melody for this song and bringing the choruses to their climaxes. Mary’s layered, hallucinatory shimmers really echo the netherworld of the story.

Listen and watch the Jenni Hensler-directed video below.

Marissa also announced a NYC album release show happening November 14 at Le Poisson Rouge. Tickets are on sale now.

The album arrives 10/29 via Sacred Bones & Bella Union, and you can pre-order it on silver vinyl in our store.