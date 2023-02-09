Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females joins Nina Nastasia on new version of “You Were So Mad”

Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females has joined Nina Nastasia on a new version of "You Were So Mad" from Nina's 2022 album Riderloss Horse, her first album in 12 years. Marissa adds in new backing vocals, and her distinct warble makes for a wonderful contrast to Nina's voice.

"Nina Nastasia is unquestionably my favorite living singer songwriter," Marissa says. "Her new album, Riderless Horse, is gut-wrenching, and so, so beautiful. It's the first of her albums to only feature voice and guitar, so I've always wanted to tinker around with adding some accompaniment. I decided to choose my favorite song from the singles she's released, and I can't thank her enough for letting me realize this little dream!" Check it out below.

Nina is also gearing up to perform at Screaming Females' annual Garden Party mini-fest in Jersey City this month. "I can't wait for her set at the Garden Party on February 17th," Marissa adds. "It'll be my first time seeing her play. Expect tears!"

The shows go down February 17 & 18 at White Eagle Hall, with Screaming Females headlining both nights, and both lineups are stacked. Night one has Armand Hammer, Nina Nastasia, and Truth Cult; and night two has Laura Stevenson, Catbite, and Gel. "This show is really important to us personally," Screaming Females said. "We feel like the acts playing this gig display how beautifully musically diverse independent music is and can be!" Garden Party also includes an afterparty on Friday and a pop-up on Saturday afternoon. More info and tickets here.

Garden Party also doubles as release a release party for Screaming Females' new album Desire Pathway, which arrives 2/17 via Don Giovanni. Screaming Females, Truth Cult, and Gel were all featured in our list of the best punk songs of January.