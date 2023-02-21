Mark Eitzel’s Off-Broadway musical ‘Cornelia Street’ running now

Onetime American Music Club leader Mark Eitzel has always been a storyteller with an ear for rich character detail. So it's not that surprising he wrote the songs for a new musical that's currently in the middle of an Off-Broadway run. It's titled Cornelia Street, and is actually his third collaboration with Tony Award winner Simon Stephens, but the first to be staged in NYC. It feature choreography by Hope Boykin, all under the direction of Neil Pepe. It's being staged at Atlantic Theater Company Stage 2 (330 West 16th St) through March 5.

Here's the synopsis: "In a back street in the West Village, Jacob Towney tries to save the restaurant that has been his home for longer than he can remember and release his daughter to the life he dreams she can have. His place is a home for the odd ghosts of the village. It is out of place and out of time and running out of luck."

Tickets for Cornelia Street are on sale. Watch a preview below.