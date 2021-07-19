Mark Hoppus gives cancer update: “the chemo is working… it’s the best possible news”

Mark Hoppus has given an update on his cancer diagnosis, and it sounds like a positive one. He writes:

Scans indicate that the chemo is working! I still have months of treatment ahead, but it's the best possible news. I'm so grateful and confused and also sick from last week's chemo. But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me destroying this cancer. Just gonna keep fighting...

Glad to hear! We're pulling for you, Mark.