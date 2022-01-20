Mark Hoppus guests on new A Day To Remember song, Travis Barker guests on new Ho99o9 song

Back in 2020, industrial rap duo Ho99o9 and blink-182 drummer Travis Barker teamed up to perform together on a livestream (they played two Ho99o9 songs and a Bad Brains cover), and now the duo have announced that their sophomore album is coming this spring via Travis' DTA Records label and Elektra and was entirely produced by Travis. In an interview with Mischa Pearlman for Kerrang!, they revealed that Slipknot's Corey Taylor guests on it too. More info is TBA, but meanwhile, they just released lead single "Battery Not Included."

"There’s only but so much mental & physical affliction + oppression the human psyche can indoor before they reach the pinnacle of no return," the duo says. "I think we’ve all had our moments where we’re fed up, our mind isn’t rational, our eyesight is only seeing red & within that sequence, emotions can get the best of us, if any. The first single is aimed to focus on once past the conscience state of no return anything is liable to happen when pushed past your limits." It's a harsh, chaotic blend of industrial, punk, rap, and more, and those maniacal drum parts certainly sound like the work of Travis Barker. Listen below.

Ho99o9 also announced a tour with Slipknot and Cypress Hill this week, including a big Brooklyn arena show on May 20 at Barclays Center (tickets on sale 1/21 at 10 AM).

The new Ho99o9 song is just one of Travis Barker's many, many, many recent collaborations. It was recently announced that he produced and drummed on the upcoming Avril Lavigne album (which also includes a song with Travis' blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus and one with frequent Travis collaborator Machine Gun Kelly), and Travis and MGK are also both on the new Iann Dior single "Thought It Was." It's cut from the same cloth as Travis and MGK's previous collaborations, and it's one of three songs on Iann's upcoming album On To Better Things (due out this Friday) featuring Travis. Listen below.

Meanwhile, Mark Hoppus has been busy with collaborations this week too. He sings on emo-rap/pop punk act Smrtdeath's new song "Adding Up," which appears on Smrtdeath's upcoming album It's Fine (due 2/4 via Epitaph), and he also appears on a new version of A Day To Remember's 2021 song "Re-Entry."

"When this song originally took shape it was without a doubt massively influenced by Blink-182, so when the idea came up to do a remix of sorts for it, Mark was immediately who we pictured," ADTR vocalist Jeremy McKinnon said. "We sent him the track with no second verse and said to do whatever he was inspired to do and what he sent back genuinely makes the song for me. My younger self still can’t believe it exists." The blink influence is not hard to spot on this one, and Mark's verse fits in perfectly. Listen below. ADTR are also playing When We Were Young.

As for blink-182, they've been talking about a new album for a while, and more recently former member Tom DeLonge said, "I feel like I'm always talking about some kind of reunion. I mean, we always talk about playing together again, and I think that that's definitely something we're all interested in."