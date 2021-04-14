Mark Hoppus selling gear used on blink-182 and +44 albums and tours

Tom DeLonge recently launched a collection of gear that he's used with blink-182 and Angels & Airwaves on Reverb, and now his former bandmate Mark Hoppus has done the same (again). Mark is parting ways with drum machines, keyboards, amps, and more that he's used on blink-182 and +44 tours and albums, as well as some stuff he's used when contributing to albums by other bands, like Motion City Soundtrack and New Found Glory.

Here are a few of the items he's selling:

* An Orange amp head with a 4x12 cabinet used on the entire +44 album. "Basically the main lead guitar tone across the entire +44 album is this amp and cabinet set up," Hoppus says. * A Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol S8-DJ control deck. "If you're into DJing, this DJ control deck is incredible," Hoppus says. "I used it at Emo Nites, I used it at Taste of Chaos in 2016, I used it in my studio, and right here in my bedroom… actually, not my bedroom, my wife would never allow that. But check it out, because it's a great DJ controller." * A Bogner Uberschall amp head with a 4x12 cabinet. "If you want a dope heavy guitar sound, the Bogner Uberschall is amazing," Hoppus says. "It cuts through like a werewolf, it has a beautiful clean channel, and its distorted channel is all kinds of hell unleashed on the world." * Two sE electronics SPACE Reflection Filters, which Hoppus recommends for small studio spaces or for on-the-go recording of vocals or demos. "You can set one up in a dressing room or in a small studio space—it is perfect for isolating that voice," Hoppus says.

Mark also talks more in-depth about the gear in a new video, which you can watch below.

The collection launches on April 21. More info and photos HERE.

Meanwhile, blink-182 have a new album in the works and it will apparently feature Grimes, Lil Uzi Vert, and Pharrell.

