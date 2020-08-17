Mark Kozelek: “I reject the false allegations and innuendo in the recent press”

Mark Kozelek has issued a new statement on his website in response to the allegations of sexual misconduct made by multiple women against him. He denies the allegations, writing:

It is important that I publicly and unconditionally deny that I engaged in the inappropriate and disturbing incidents falsely depicted in the media. While I support the important work of addressing legitimate claims of sexual misconduct, I reject the false allegations and innuendo in the recent press. I have retained the legal counsel of Lavely & Singer to investigate and to pursue as necessary any claims against anyone participating to defame me in the media.

The allegations against Kozelek were detailed in a recent report from Pitchfork, and involve incidents, described by three women, from 2014 and 2017. Sun Kil Moon's UK tour was cancelled after the allegations surfaced.