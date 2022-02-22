Mark Lanegan (Screaming Trees, Queens of the Stone Age) has died

Mark Lanegan has died at age 57. The news was shared via Mark's official Twitter, saying that he died in his home in Killarney, Ireland and that no other information is available at this time.

Born November 25, 1964 in Ellensburg, Washington, Mark co-founded Screaming Trees in 1985, and the band released records on SST before signing with Epic. When Screaming Trees broke up in 2000, Lanegan made a few duet albums with former Belle & Sebastian member Isobel Campbell, as well as The Twilight Singers, Queens of the Stone Age, Soulsavers, The Gutter Twins (Lanegan & Greg Dulli), and many solo albums. His most recent release was Dark Mark Vs Skeleton Joe, a collaborative project with The Icarus Line's Mark Cardamone. The connective tissue between his many different great projects was Mark's powerful, smoky, wonderfully gravelly and emotive voice. He didn't sound like anybody else.

He has also released a number of memoirs, including last year's Devil in a Coma that chronicled his experience with Covid.

Rest in peace, Mark.