Mark Lanegan & Kris Kristofferson duet on Moby’s new version of “The Lonely Night”

Moby's is gearing up to release Reprise, which features orchestral versions of some of his best-known songs with lots of guest vocalists all backed by the Budapest Art Orchestra. One of the most potentially cool cuts on the record is the rework of of "The Lonely Night" featuring vocals from Mark Lanegan and Kris Kristofferson, and Moby's just shared that one.

The finished product generally lives up to the on-paper promise. Lanegan was on the original version (from 2013's Innocents) and now here is with Kristofferson as they attempt to out-gravel each other, vocally. If only Lee Marvin was still with us.

Listen below.