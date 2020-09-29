Mark Lanegan readies a different kind of Christmas album as ‘Dark Mark’

It's after Labor Day, which means it's open season for holiday albums, and if you feel, this year, like you're not going to be in a traditionally festive mood, Mark Lanegan is right there with you. Due out December 4, Dark Mark Does Christmas 2020 looks to be a different sort of Christmas album where he takes "some traditional Christmas songs, some Christmas covers plus some originals and twists them into a dark, melancholic affair." This may be more your speed than A Holly Dolly Christmas.

Five of the tracks, including a cover of Roky Erickson's "Burn the Flames," are from a 2012 tour-only Dark Mark 12", and he's recorded five new ones to go with it, including a cover of The Everly Brothers' "Christmas Eve Can Kill You."

Stay tuned for more details, but you can preorder it now.

Mark has had a busy year, having released memoir, Sing Backwards and Weep, and new album Straight Songs of Sorrow back in the spring.