Mark Lanegan remembered by Greg Dulli, Tad Doyle, Dinosaur Jr, Iggy Pop, more

Mark Lanegan's music and voice has touched a lot of people over the last 30+ years, and tributes have been pouring in since the sad news of his death broke earlier today.

Greg Dulli, who was in The Twilight Singers and The Gutter Twins with Mark, simply shared a photo of them together. Mark Pickerel, who was in Screaming Trees with Mark from 1985 to 1991, wrote, "May you truly Rest in Peace Big Brother." Tad Doyle, of Seattle greats TAD, wrote, "My heartfelt condolences to the surviving family and fans of the immense talent that was Mark Lanegan."

The Icarus Line's Joe Cardamone, who collaborated with Lanegan on the Dark Mark Vs Skeleton Joe album, wrote, "I don’t want this to be real. He took care of me in a way very few people have. He would jump into the fire right next to you. The best friend you could want. I already miss him. World lost Mark Lanegan poet and singer. I lost my big brother."

You can also read tribute to Mark from Iggy Pop, Dinosaur Jr, John Cale, Peter Hook, Mark Ronson, Moby, Warren Ellis, Laura Jane Grace, Perfume Genius, Garbage, Ride's Andy Bell, Sleaford Mods, Blitzen Trapper, Cold Cave, Donal Logue, Rob Delaney, Elijah Wood, Our Band Could Be Your Life author Michael Azerrad, and more, below.