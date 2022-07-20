Mark Peters (Engineers) announces new LP, shares “Switch On the Sky” ft Dot Allison

Mark Peters of shoegaze band Engineers has announced a new solo album, Red Sunset Dreams, which will be out September 16 via Sonic Cathedral. It's the follow-up to his great 2018 solo debut, Innerland. He produced and played almost everything on the album himself, though pedal steel icon BJ Cole plays on one song, and Dot Allison sings on another.

Red Sunset Dreams was inspired in part by an arts initiative that Peters participated in where he mentored local musicians using locations in his hometown of Wigan as inspiration. One of those places was a local cinema, Canada Picture Palace, where they were showing classic westerns. “There was a sense of freedom within those landscapes,” says Mark. “The movies’ themes of escape and lawlessness provided a brief respite from the grim monotony of people’s everyday lives, but there was also a connection with the heavens and a feeling of expansiveness out there in the desert. It’s no surprise that so many fictional characters found redemption in those settings.”

The first single from the album is its opening track, "Switch on the Sky," which features Dot Allison. “I regard Dot highly as an artist, but it’s her exploration of similar ideas on One Dove’s cover of ‘Jolene’ or BJ Cole playing on ‘Tomorrow Never Comes’ from her first solo album ‘Afterglow’ made me think she would be perfect,” Mark says. “Our first conversation included the names Gene Clark, Gram Parsons and Emmylou Harris, so it was clear that a collaboration would go well.” It's a gorgeous, expansive song, and Dot's airy vocals really make it. Watch the video below.

Mark will tour the UK for the album and has a few dates lined up, and those are listed below.

mark peters Red Sunset Dreams

Red Sunset Dreams:

1. Switch On The Sky

2. Golden Cloud

3. Silver River

4. Dusty Road Ramble

5. The Musical Box

6. Tamaroa

7. Red Sunset Dream

8. Sundowning

Mark Peters - 2022 Tour Dates

September 16 – Bristol – Rough Trade

September 17 – London – Rough Trade East

September 18 – Nottingham – Rough Trade

September 24 – Todmorden – The Golden Lion

October 2 – York – The Crescent