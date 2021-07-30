Mark Ronson’s new series ‘Watch the Sound’ out now (watch an exclusive clip w/ Dave Grohl)

Producer, DJ and hitmaker Mark Ronson has a new documentary series on Apple TV+ called Watch the Sound, where he "explores the intersection of technology and musical innovation," and along the way talks to artists including Paul McCartney, The Beastie Boys, Kathleen Hanna, Questlove and Jónsi, to Charli XCX, T-Pain, Angel Olsen, Santigold, DJ Premier and Josh Homme about how they create music. There are episodes devoted to Auto-Tune, sampling, reverb, synthesizers, drum machines and distortion, and all six episodes are available now for Apple TV+ subscribers.

We've got an exclusive clip of Mark talking with Dave Grohl about how he became obsessed with drumming, playing along to the radio in his mom's car. "It just became an obsession," Dave says. You can watch that, and the trailer for Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson, below.

Every episode of Watch the Sound ends with Mark creating a song based around the theme of the episode, featuring collaborations with Paul McCartney & Gary Numan, Santigold & Kathleen Hanna, DJ Premier & Wale, Diana Gordon & Jónsi, and King Princess. You can listen to the soundtrack below.