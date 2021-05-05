Market Hotel reopening as temporary “limited-capacity seated lounge”

While NYC is on the verge of reopening from COVID lockdown, restrictions on live music remain. With hosting shows at full capacity still not on the immediate horizon, Brooklyn's Market Hotel has announced that in the meantime it'll be opening instead as "Market Hotel Cantina," a "beautiful, vibey, socially-distanced, limited-capacity, seated lounge."

On twitter, the venue writes:

We are overjoyed to announce that, after over a year in Covid shutdown without end in sight, Market Hotel will be reopening to the public tomorrow, Thursday, May 6th at 5 P.M. as MARKET HOTEL CANTINA -- a beautiful, vibey, socially-distanced, limited-capacity, seated lounge. In a collaboration with talent buyer Ryan Brummett, we've transformed the venue space into a lush, clean, open-windowed, post-apocalyptic tropical jungle; tables and seating are sparse, and nestled among groves of palm trees intertangled with working vintage and guerilla-made computers / consoles / electronic ephemera / E-waste -- all separated by SPACE and fresh, clean, HEPA-filtered air. The space is now an actualization of our screen-obsessed new reality, where our bodies are no longer infected and the dystopia has moved back to the virtual world. We made it through the end times, and nature has stopped healing. -- join us back at MARKET HOTEL CANTINA to celebrate the new normal.

On Instagram, Market Hotel responded to comments asking when live music would be back, writing, "at the moment we're only planning for djs -- but this is temporary."

See a couple more pictures of the space below.