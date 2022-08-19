Marketa Irglova releases new LP (listen); Swell Season reissued on color vinyl

The Swell Season's Marketa Irglova just released Lila, her first solo album in eight years. She made the album in Iceland with her partner/producer Sturla Mio Thorisson at their Masterkey Studios, and it completes the trilogy that started with 2011’s Anar and 2014’s Muna.

"It gives me great joy to be able to release this body of work into the world after all this time of gathering life experiences, digging deeper, connecting to something higher and allowing for something beautiful to grow from the journey, which was not always an easy and comfortable one, but challenging and difficult one too," says Marketa. "The alchemy of transmuting base matter into purer forms, is my favorite part of the kind of songwriting I try and perfect over time. Mio has done an excellent job translating my ideas into reality, and so I truly hope the result may resonate with you in one way or another. Thank you." You can stream Lila below.

Meanwhile, The Swell Season's 2006 debut album, featuring Oscar-winning Once theme song "Falling Slowly," has just been repressed on green and white vinyl and you can pick it up in the BV shop.

Marketa and her bandmate Glen Hansard brought The Swell season on tour earlier this year. Glen has dates coming up in his home country of Ireland.