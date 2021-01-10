Marsha Zazula, co-founder of Megaforce Records (Metallica, Anthrax, etc), RIP

Marsha Zazula, who founded Megaforce Records with her husband Jon Zazula in 1982, has passed away at age 68. Lambgoat points out that her daughter Rikki broke the news on Facebook, writing, "RIP Mom April 21, 1952 -January 10, 2021. Your love, Your strength, Your memory and Your music has changed lives and will continue to FOREVER."

Megaforce quickly became a seminal heavy metal/thrash label after releasing the first two Metallica albums (1983's Kill 'Em All and 1984's Ride the Lightning), and they also released classic albums by Mercyful Fate, Anthrax, Overkill, Testament, Vio-lence, and more, and they also branched out from metal and put out records by Bad Brains, Meat Puppets, and more.

Rest in peace, Marsha. The metal world -- and music world in general -- wouldn't be the same without you.