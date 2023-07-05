Martha Quinn reveals cancer diagnosis, talks recovery

Original MTV VJ Martha Quinn, who is now a DJ on 103.7 80s+ Radio, has revealed that earlier this year she was diagnosed with endometrial cancer, which is a cancer that develops in the uterus. She wrote a blog post today, saying that "Very soon after my diagnosis, I underwent a hysterectomy. I was very relieved to learn after the surgery I was Stage 1, meaning no cancer spread to my lymph nodes or surrounding areas, but chemotherapy plus radiation has been recommended to make sure no undetected cells start new colonies anywhere. No thanks colonies, not today!"

Martha continued, "One way my husband Jordan and I are getting through this stressful time is we’re placing a high priority on finding joy every day. We start in the morning by declaring, 'Today is going to be a great day,' and then look for ways that prediction is coming true. We finish our day by asking, 'What went right for us today?' That can be Cheap Trick dance parties in the living room with our kids, enjoying beautiful sunsets together, or finding my mother’s engagement ring that I thought had been lost! My producer Karena Velazquez and Christie counseled me early on to make a choice each moment to walk towards the light. I picture myself walking like Michael Jackson in the Billie Jean video, walking on the light-up sidewalk squares."

She concluded with, "Thank you for taking this journey with me. Prayers, good vibes, and healing thoughts are accepted!," and urged people to check out the Cleveland Clinic’s early-warning signs for endometrial cancer.

Sending you good vibes, Martha, and wishing you a full recovery!