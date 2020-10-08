Martha Skye Murphy preps new EP ‘Yours Truly’ (stream the title track)

UK dark, experimental singer/songwriter Martha Skye Murphy already released one great EP this year, Heal, and she plans to follow it with a new one called Yours Truly, which was co-produced by Big Thief collaborator Andrew Sarlo. It comes out November 13, and the title track is out now, and it's an eerie, slow-burning, climactic ballad that recalls some of the same artists Martha's early work was compared to (Kate Bush, PJ Harvey), but she makes it her own. Martha tells The FADER:

I heard recently about a factory that had begun as a production line for bullets but later, with the same resources, had discovered a material for a bulletproof vest resulting in a much more fruitful business. Maybe I fabricated this story, I was listening to a podcast as I went to sleep. Either way, the sentiment resonated with me. Yours Truly does something similar. I was using the ashes of heartbreak to build something that allowed me to combat and process its ingredients. In all my music I’ve been interested in exploring honesty; embracing rawness as something that enhanced my work rather than crippled it, challenging at what axis fiction and fact, documentary and reality meet. Yours Truly is no different, but it feels all the more strange that with these established interests in truth, I was forced to confront the topic of ‘dishonesty’. So when I was writing I found myself resorting to the naive voice of a child, singing in a playground without the protection of a parent. It’s a children’s book for adults.

In addition to her own music, Martha has collaborated more than once with Nick Cave, and she made a collaborative drone piece with Savage Gary for Speedy Wunderground's Quarantine Series earlier this year. She also has some upcoming collaborations with UK art punks Squid.