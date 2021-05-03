Marvel announces Black Panther 2’s title, shares ‘Eternals’ footage & more

The theatrical movie business was hit hard by COVID, with theaters in most major cities remaining closed till just recently, and the future of some movie houses -- like L.A.'s iconic Cinerama Dome -- still in question. But Marvel Studios, whose Avengers-related titles have been some of the most successful movies of the last decade, are doing their part to get people back in seats, and have just released a new three-minute promo video titled "Marvel Studios Celebrates The Movies."

The first half of the trailer uses some archived audio of the late Stan Lee talking about movies' power to bring us together, culminating in some theater footage of crowds going wild for Avengers: Endgame's climax. It then transforms into a sizzle reel for Marvel's many (many!) upcoming titles, including a first look at The Eternals which is directed by Chloé Zhao, who just won Best Director Oscar for Nomadland, and features a swole Kumail Nanjiani, not to mention Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington Salma Hayek and Brian Tyree Henry.

"Marvel Studios Celebrates The Movies" also announces official titles for the second Black Panther film (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, out July 8, 2022), the second Captain Marvel film (The Marvels, out November 11, 2022), and the third Antman & The Wasp film (Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania, out February 17, 2023). They also announced the release date for the still-untitled third Guardians of the Galaxy film (May 3, 2023).

Marvel has three movies coming out this year: Black Widow (which was supposed to be out last year) on July 9, Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings on September 3, and Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17, and as well as the previously announced Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, and Thor: Love and Thunder on May 6, 2022.

Watch the "Marvel Studios Celebrates The Movies" trailer, and the new Black Widow trailer, below.

On the small screen, Marvel has already had two new series on Disney+ (WandaVision and The Falcon & The Winter Soldier), with the much-anticipated Loki series debuting June 11.