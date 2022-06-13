Mary J. Blige announces tour with Ella Mai and Queen Naija

Mary J. Blige is going on tour this fall with two great openers, Ella Mai and Queen Naija. The tour supports Mary J's new album Good Morning Gorgeous, which she released this year just two days before performing at the Super Bowl halftime show. Ella Mai will be supporting her recently released sophomore album, Heart On My Sleeve. Queen Naija's latest release is the 2021 deluxe edition of her 2020 debut album Misunderstood, which included the new Ari Lennox duet "Set Him Up."

The tour hits the NYC-area area with shows on October 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and October 23 at Prudential Center in Newark. Tickets go on sale Friday (6/17) at 10 AM with presales beforehand. All dates below.

Mary J. Blige Good Morning Gorgeous Tour loading...

Mary J. Blige / Ella Mai / Queen Naija -- 2022 Tour Dates

Saturday, 9/17 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

Sunday, 9/18 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Wednesday, 9/21 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Thursday, 9/22 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Saturday, 9/24 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena (Not listed - Queen Naija)

Sunday, 9/25 Chicago, IL United Center

Wednesday, 9/28 Birmingham, AL Legacy Center at BJCC

Thursday, 9/29 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Saturday, 10/1 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Sunday, 10/2 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena (Not listed – Ella Mai)

Thursday, 10/6 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena (Not listed -- QN or EM)

Saturday, 10/8 Las Vegas, NV Michelob Ultra Arena

Sunday, 10/9 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum (Not listed -- QN)

Wednesday, 10/12 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Saturday, 10/15 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Sunday, 10/16 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

Wednesday, 10/19 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Thursday, 10/20 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Saturday, 10/22 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum

Sunday, 10/23 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Wednesday, 10/26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Thursday, 10/27 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

Saturday, 10/29 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall