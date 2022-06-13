Mary J. Blige announces tour with Ella Mai and Queen Naija
Mary J. Blige is going on tour this fall with two great openers, Ella Mai and Queen Naija. The tour supports Mary J's new album Good Morning Gorgeous, which she released this year just two days before performing at the Super Bowl halftime show. Ella Mai will be supporting her recently released sophomore album, Heart On My Sleeve. Queen Naija's latest release is the 2021 deluxe edition of her 2020 debut album Misunderstood, which included the new Ari Lennox duet "Set Him Up."
The tour hits the NYC-area area with shows on October 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and October 23 at Prudential Center in Newark. Tickets go on sale Friday (6/17) at 10 AM with presales beforehand. All dates below.
Mary J. Blige / Ella Mai / Queen Naija -- 2022 Tour Dates
Saturday, 9/17 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
Sunday, 9/18 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Wednesday, 9/21 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Thursday, 9/22 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Saturday, 9/24 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena (Not listed - Queen Naija)
Sunday, 9/25 Chicago, IL United Center
Wednesday, 9/28 Birmingham, AL Legacy Center at BJCC
Thursday, 9/29 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Saturday, 10/1 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Sunday, 10/2 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena (Not listed – Ella Mai)
Thursday, 10/6 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena (Not listed -- QN or EM)
Saturday, 10/8 Las Vegas, NV Michelob Ultra Arena
Sunday, 10/9 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum (Not listed -- QN)
Wednesday, 10/12 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
Saturday, 10/15 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Sunday, 10/16 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum
Wednesday, 10/19 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Thursday, 10/20 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Saturday, 10/22 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum
Sunday, 10/23 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Wednesday, 10/26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Thursday, 10/27 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
Saturday, 10/29 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall