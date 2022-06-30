Mary J. Blige streaming United Palace show on Apple Music, shares “Come See About Me” video

Mary J. Blige released a new album, Good Morning Gorgeous, earlier this year, and she's now shared a new video for "Come See About Me" (feat. Fabolous) as part of the deluxe edition.The luxe, tropical music video follows the video for "Here With Me (feat. Anderson .Paak)," which came out last week, and you can watch both below.

Mary has also announced a special NYC show at United Palace Theater on July 13, that will stream on Apple Music Live on July 27 at 10 PM ET. "The last year of my career in particular has been an exciting ride," she says. "From continuing to act, to recording and releasing my 15th studio album, growing and expanding different businesses like Sun Goddess and Sister Love Jewelry, to performing at the Super Bowl, launching my Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit and now getting ready to go back on tour, it feels amazing to take this opportunity to celebrate, reflect and have an intimate night with my fans through this platform Apple Music is providing me.” The performance also celebrates the 30th anniversary of her debut album What's the 411?, and you can apply for free tickets now.

Mary J. Blige is also going on tour this fall with Ella Mai and Queen Naija supporting Good Morning Gorgeous, including NYC-area shows at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on October 20 and Newark's Prudential Center on October 23. All dates below.

"Real Love," a track from What's the 411?, is the topic of this week's episode of Rob Harvilla's great podcast 60 Songs That Explain the 90's. Listen below.

Mary J. Blige -- 2022 Tour Dates

Saturday, 9/17 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

Sunday, 9/18 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Wednesday, 9/21 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Thursday, 9/22 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Saturday, 9/24 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Sunday, 9/25 Chicago, IL United Center

Wednesday, 9/28 Birmingham, AL Legacy Center at BJCC

Thursday, 9/29 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Saturday, 10/1 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Sunday, 10/2 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

Thursday, 10/6 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

Saturday, 10/8 Las Vegas, NV Michelob Ultra Arena

Sunday, 10/9 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Wednesday, 10/12 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Saturday, 10/15 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Sunday, 10/16 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

Wednesday, 10/19 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Thursday, 10/20 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Saturday, 10/22 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum

Sunday, 10/23 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Wednesday, 10/26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Thursday, 10/27 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

Saturday, 10/29 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall