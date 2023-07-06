Mary Jane Dunphe (Vexx, CC Dust, etc) announces debut solo LP (hear the title track)

Mary Jane Dunphe, who's been a member of Vexx, CCFX, CC Dust, Pinocchio, and more, has announced her debut solo album. Stage Of Love is due August 18 via Pop Wig Records, the label run by members of Turnstile, Trapped Under Ice, and Angel Du$t, who have hyped Mary's music in the past. “It's me feeling so alone and simultaneously celebrating it and damning myself for it," Mary says of the album. "It's the freedom and the prison of living a life in solitude which is how I have felt the past three years for sure. It's dreams too, and sleep demons, and open fields, and meaningful pauses.” Check out the artwork and tracklist for Stage Of Love below. Pre-order it here.

Alongside the album announcement, Mary has released the title track, which opens the LP. "Stage Of Love" is stirring and cathartic, with clattering drums and blaring synths and bass. The song comes with a music video directed and edited by Ewelina Rosinska and Mary Jane Dunphe herself. Watch it below.

Mary Jane Dunphe, Stage Of Love loading...

Stage of Love Tracklist

1. Stage of Love

2. Phantom Heart

3. Longing Loud

4. Moon Halo

5. Opening Of A Field

6. Just Like Air

7. Always Gonna Be The Same

8. I Know A Girl Called Johnny

9. Starless Night

10. Saint Dymphna