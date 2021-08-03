Mary Lattimore announces fall tour with Ana Roxanne, William Tyler, more

Mary Lattimore has announced a fall North American tour which will have her and her harp out in November and December, including runs with Ana Roxanne, Walt McClements, William Tyler and more. Stops include Austin, New Orleans, Nashville, DC, Brooklyn, Chicago, Iowa City, Santa Fe, Tucson, and more. All dates are listed, along with a stream of her great 2020 album Silver Ladders, below.

There are three Brooklyn shows at Union Pool on November 30 - December 2 with Ana Roxanne opening. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Thursday, August 5 at 10 AM local.

Mary recently played the Open Air series at Brooklyn's Green Wood Cemetery.

William Tyler recently canceled a week of shows with Steve Gunn after testing positive for COVID.

Mary Lattimore - 2021 Tour Dates

11/13 – The Alibi [Palm Springs, CA] >

11/15 – Trunk Space [Phoenix, AZ] > =

11/17 – The Lonesome Rose [San Antonio, TX] + ˄

11/18 – Kinda Tropical [Austin, TX] + ˄

11/20 – Gasa Gasa [New Orleans, LA] ˄

11/21 – Eddie's Attic [Decatur, GA] ˄

11/22 – SOCO Gallery w/ Valley Maker [Charlotte, NC]

11/23 – Third Man [Nashville, TN] ˄ #

11/24 – The Grey Eagle [Asheville, NC] ˄ #

11/26 – Cat's Cradle [Durham, NC] * ˄

11/27 – Miracle Theater [Washington, DC] *

11/29 – First Unitarian Church-Sanctuary [Philadelphia, PA] *

11/30 – Union Pool [Brooklyn, NY] *

12/1 – Union Pool [Brooklyn, NY] *

12/2 – Union Pool [Brooklyn, NY] *

12/3 – Tubby's [Kingston, NY] *

12/5 – Wexner Center For The Arts [Columbus, OH] *

12/6 – Constellation [Chicago, IL] *

12/7 – Constellation [Chicago, IL] *

12/8 – Acme Records [Milwaukee, WI] *

12/9 – Icehouse [Minneapolis, MN] *

12/10 – Englert Theater [Iowa City, IA] *

12/11 – Lied Center of Kansas [Lawrence, KS] *

12/12 – Clapp Auditorium-Mount Sequoyah [Fayetteville, AR] *

12/14 – Meow Wolf [Santa Fe, MN] *

12/16 – Club Congress [Tucson, AZ] * =

> with Emile Mosseri

= with Karima Walker

+ with Claire Rousay

˄ with Walt McClements

# with William Tyler

* with Ana Roxanne