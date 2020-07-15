Mary Lattimore announces new album produced by Slowdive’s Neil Halstead (stream a track)

Harpist Mary Lattimore is always busy with one thing or another (she's on the great Julianna Barwick album that came out last week, and she released collaborative albums with Superchunk's Mac McCaughan and Meg Baird in the past year and a half), and now she has announced her first solo album since 2018's Hundreds of Days. She made it with Slowdive’s Neil Halstead, who produced and played synth and guitar. Mary says, "A friend introduced us because she knew how big of a fan I was and Neil and I had a little chat... The next day, I just thought maybe he'd be into producing my next record. I flew on a little plane to Newquay in Cornwall where he lives with his lovely partner Ingrid and their baby. I didn't know what his studio was like, he'd never recorded a harp, but somehow it really worked."

It's called Silver Ladders and it comes out October 9 via Ghostly International (pre-order). The first single is the gorgeous "Sometimes He's In My Dreams," which you can stream below.

Tracklist

1. Pine Trees

2. Silver Ladders

3. Til A Mermaid Drags You Under

4. Sometimes He's In My Dreams

5. Chop on the Climbout

6. Don't Look

7. Thirty Tulips