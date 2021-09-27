Mary Lattimore, Ben LaMar Gay, Sam Prekop & more played ‘Plantasia’ in Chicago (pics)

Like they have before, Sacred Bones and The Empty Bottle celebrated Mort Garson's cult classic 1976 electronic album Mother Earth’s Plantasia, music written and recorded specifically for houseplants ("and the people that love them"), with a special event at Chicago's Garfield Park Conservatory on Thursday (9/23). The multi-sensory experience featured interpretations of Plantasia songs by a variety of musicians, including Mary Lattimore, Ben LaMar Gay, Sam Prekop, Claire Rousay, Jordan Reyes, Fetter, Alex Barnett, Beau Wanzer, Green-House, and Forest Management. See pictures from the whole event by James Richards IV, and the full list of performances, below.

PLANTASIA AT GARFIELD PARK CONSERVATORY, 9/23/2021

1. "Plantasia" - Alex Barnett / Beau Wanzer

2. "Symphony for a Spider Plant" - Sam Prekop

3. "Ode to an African Violet" - Ben Lamar Gay

4. "Concerto for Philodendron and Pothos" - Lia Kohl / Ayanna Woods

5. "Rhapsody in Green" - Claire Rousay / Jordan Reyes

6. "Swingin Spathiphyllums" - Fetter

7. "You Don't Have to Walk a Begonia" - Mary Lattimore

8. "A Mellow Mood for Maidenhair" - Green-House

9. "Music to Soothe the Savage Snake Plant" - Forest Management