Mary Lattimore played Green-Wood Cemetery with dancers for Open Air series (pics)

Harpist Mary Lattimore performed two shows at Brooklyn's Green-Wood Cemetery on Wednesday and Thursday (7/14 and 7/15) as part of Open Air, a site-specific events series from Four/Four Presents that brings together music and dance in unique locations. The performance took place in The Dell, a "unique natural amphitheater" in Green-Wood, featuring some of the oldest gravestones in the cemetery. Four/Four Presents' Loni Landon choreographed Lattimore's piece, which was commissioned specifically for these performances, that featured dancers Ethan Colangelo, Quaba Ernest, Michael Garcia, Imani Gaudin-County, Lynette Paz, Aliza Russell, and Maddy Wright. Landon was in the audience and joined the dancers for a bow.

Following the dance performance on Thursday, Mary played a 30 minute solo set, just her harp and loop pedal, inviting the crowd (most of whom were seated on blankets) to come closer. He set included songs from last year's great Silver Ladders as well as "Wawa by the Ocean." Her solo set on Wednesday was unfortunately cut short due to threat of rain. You can check out pictures from Thursday below.

Four/Four Presents, which is a collaboration between Landon and promoter Rachael Pazdan (The Hum), next take the Open Air series to the Bushwick Playground Basketball Court on August 9 for a performance by Melanie Charles and choreographer Kayla Farrish. Tickets are free with RSVP, with paid VIP options available.

photos by Ellen Qbertplaya.