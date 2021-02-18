Mary Timony announces “Live at St. Mark’s” virtual concert

Ex Hex and Helium frontwoman Mary Timony announced a new virtual concert. "Live at St. Mark's" streams on Thursday, March 4 at 8 PM ET on Bandcamp, and Tickets are on sale now.

Filmmaker and Fugazi drummer Brendan Canty directed the video, which was filmed in Washington DC and focuses on songs from Mary's 2000 solo debut, Mountains, which got a 20th anniversary reissue last month as part of Matador's ongoing Revisionist History series.

Watch a trailer for the show, and stream Mountains, below.