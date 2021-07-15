Maryland Deathfest 2022 adds Carcass, Triumph of Death, Triptykon & more

Eight new bands have been added to Maryland Deathfest 2022: Carcass, Tom G Warrior's bands Triumph of Death (who perform Hellhammer material) and Triptykon, Mortiferum, Devil Master, Yautja, Scorched, and Cardiac Arrest.

A few more bands are TBA, and previously announced names include Bloodbath, Obituary, Blood Incantation, Graveyard, Acid Witch, Cough, Primitive Man, Atheist, Massacre, Monstrosity, Suffocation, ACxDC, Cloud Rat, No/Mas, Vio-lence, Cerebral Rot, Novembers Doom, Onslaught, Demilich, Nocturnus AD, and many others.

Four-day passes are on sale. Updated schedule below.

We've also got an exclusive white vinyl variant of the new Carcass album available in our store, limited to 500.

Maryland Deathfest 2022

Thursday, May 26th 2022

@ Rams Head Live:

Asthma Castle

Acid Witch

Cough

Frizzi 2 Fulci (Fabio Frizzi in Concert. A Tribute to Lucio Fulci)

Primitive Man

Warmask

Yautja

Thursday, May 26th 2022

@ Soundstage:

Funerus

Limbsplitter

Mortician

Mortiferum

Putrid Pile

Scattered Remnants

Skeletal Remains

Friday, May 27th 2022

@ Edison Lot & Rams Head Live:

Atheist

Blaze of Perdition

Bloodbath

Carcass

Graveyard

Massacre

Monstrosity

Obituary

Panzerfaust

Scorched

Spite

Suffocation

Friday, May 27th 2022

@ Soundstage:

ACxDC

Antichrist

At War

Blood Feast

Cloud Rat

Fistula

Fck the Facts

Miasmatic Necrosis

No/Mas

Vio-lence

Saturday, May 28th 2022

@ Edison Lot & Rams Head Live:

Avslut

Cancer

Cardiac Arrest

Cerebral Rot

Coroner

Dismember

Imprecation

Impure

Necrophobic

Nifelheim

Novembers Doom

Onslaught

Triptykon

Vircolac

Saturday, May 28th 2022

@ Soundstage:

Backslider

Cadaveric Incubator

Flesh Parade

Haemorrhage

Holy Cost

Impaled

Malignant Altar

Napalm Raid

Schirenc Plays Pungent Stench

Skitsystem

Throaat

Sunday, May 29th 2022

@ Edison Lot & Rams Head Live:

Archgoat

Blood Incantation

Dark Fortress

Demilich

Devil Master

Divine Eve

Hypocrisy

Necrofier

Nocturnus AD

Nunslaughter

Sacrilegia

Sacramentum

Triumph of Death

Valkyrja

Sunday, May 29th 2022

@ Soundstage:

Antichrist Siege Machine

Birdflesh

Butcher ABC

Exhorder

General Surgery

Gravesend

Shock Narcotic

Warfck

Whoresnation

Zombie Assault