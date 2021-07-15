Maryland Deathfest 2022 adds Carcass, Triumph of Death, Triptykon & more
Eight new bands have been added to Maryland Deathfest 2022: Carcass, Tom G Warrior's bands Triumph of Death (who perform Hellhammer material) and Triptykon, Mortiferum, Devil Master, Yautja, Scorched, and Cardiac Arrest.
A few more bands are TBA, and previously announced names include Bloodbath, Obituary, Blood Incantation, Graveyard, Acid Witch, Cough, Primitive Man, Atheist, Massacre, Monstrosity, Suffocation, ACxDC, Cloud Rat, No/Mas, Vio-lence, Cerebral Rot, Novembers Doom, Onslaught, Demilich, Nocturnus AD, and many others.
Four-day passes are on sale. Updated schedule below.
We've also got an exclusive white vinyl variant of the new Carcass album available in our store, limited to 500.
--
Maryland Deathfest 2022
Thursday, May 26th 2022
@ Rams Head Live:
Asthma Castle
Acid Witch
Cough
Frizzi 2 Fulci (Fabio Frizzi in Concert. A Tribute to Lucio Fulci)
Primitive Man
Warmask
Yautja
Thursday, May 26th 2022
@ Soundstage:
Funerus
Limbsplitter
Mortician
Mortiferum
Putrid Pile
Scattered Remnants
Skeletal Remains
Friday, May 27th 2022
@ Edison Lot & Rams Head Live:
Atheist
Blaze of Perdition
Bloodbath
Carcass
Graveyard
Massacre
Monstrosity
Obituary
Panzerfaust
Scorched
Spite
Suffocation
Friday, May 27th 2022
@ Soundstage:
ACxDC
Antichrist
At War
Blood Feast
Cloud Rat
Fistula
Fck the Facts
Miasmatic Necrosis
No/Mas
Vio-lence
Saturday, May 28th 2022
@ Edison Lot & Rams Head Live:
Avslut
Cancer
Cardiac Arrest
Cerebral Rot
Coroner
Dismember
Imprecation
Impure
Necrophobic
Nifelheim
Novembers Doom
Onslaught
Triptykon
Vircolac
Saturday, May 28th 2022
@ Soundstage:
Backslider
Cadaveric Incubator
Flesh Parade
Haemorrhage
Holy Cost
Impaled
Malignant Altar
Napalm Raid
Schirenc Plays Pungent Stench
Skitsystem
Throaat
Sunday, May 29th 2022
@ Edison Lot & Rams Head Live:
Archgoat
Blood Incantation
Dark Fortress
Demilich
Devil Master
Divine Eve
Hypocrisy
Necrofier
Nocturnus AD
Nunslaughter
Sacrilegia
Sacramentum
Triumph of Death
Valkyrja
Sunday, May 29th 2022
@ Soundstage:
Antichrist Siege Machine
Birdflesh
Butcher ABC
Exhorder
General Surgery
Gravesend
Shock Narcotic
Warfck
Whoresnation
Zombie Assault