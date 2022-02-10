Maryland Deathfest 2022: Deicide playing ‘Legion’, Morbid Angel drop off ++ more updates

The 2022 edition of Maryland Deathfest happens May 26-29, and they just announced some updates, including additions and bands who have dropped off the lineup.

Deicide have been added, and they'll be performing their 1992 album, Legion, in full for the first time ever to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Morbid Angel have dropped off the lineup, saying they "will not be playing MDF or any other shows in the current climate." Also not playing MDF now: Archgoat and Valkyja (whose tour together isn't happening), Blaze of Perdition, and Antichrist.

Bands added to MDF to fill those empty slots include Immolation, Profanatica, Akhlys, and Sulfuric Cautery.

Maryland Deathfest's 2022 lineup also includes Carcass, Dismember, Obituary, Hellhammer, Hypocrisy, Triptykon, Vio-lence, Mortician, Blood Incantation, Graveyard, Acid Witch and tons more.

Tickets for the Edison Lot and Power Plant venue shows are still available, and you can sign up for the waitlist for four-day passes if any become available.

The current MDF 2022 lineup and schedule is below.

attachment-mdf-2022 loading...

MARYLAND DEATHFEST 2022 SCHEDULE

Thursday, May 26th @ Rams Head Live:

Asthma Castle

Acid Witch

Cough

Frizzi 2 Fulci (Fabio Frizzi in Concert. A Tribute to Lucio Fulci)

Primitive Man

Warmask

Yautja

Thursday, May 26th @ Soundstage:

Funerus

Limbsplitter

Mortiferum

Putrid Pile

Scattered Remnants

Skeletal Remains

Thursday, May 26th @ Power Plant:

Mortician

_________________________________________________

Friday, May 27th @ Edison Lot:

Atheist

Bloodbath

Carcass

Graveyard

Massacre

Monstrosity

Obituary

Suffocation

Scorched

Friday, May 27th @ Rams Head Live:

Akhlys

Panzerfaust

The Ruins of Beverast

Spite

Friday, May 27th @ Soundstage:

ACxDC

At War

Blood Feast

Cloud Rat

Fistula

Fuck the Facts

Miasmatic Necrosis

No/Mas

Sulfuric Cautery

Friday, May 27th @ Power Plant:

Vio-lence

________________________________________________

Saturday, May 28th @ Edison Lot:

Cancer

Cardiac Arrest

Cavalera (Max and Iggor Return Beneath Arise)

Cerebral Rot

Coroner

Dismember

Enforced

Imprecation

Novembers Doom

Onslaught

Triptykon

Vircolac

Saturday, May 28th @ Rams Head Live:

Impure

Avslut

Necrophobic

Nifelheim

Saturday, May 28th @ Soundstage:

Backslider

Cadaveric Incubator

Flesh Parade

Haemorrhage

Holy Cost

Impaled

Malignant Altar

Napalm Raid

Skitsystem

Throaat

Saturday, May 28th @ Power Plant:

Deeds of Flesh

Schirenc Plays Pungent Stench

______________________________________________

Sunday, May 29th @ Edison Lot:

Blood Incantation

Deicide (Performing 'Legion' in its entirety)

Demilich

Destruction

Divine Eve

Hypocrisy

Immolation

Necrofier

Nocturnus AD

Nunslaughter

Sacrilegia

Triumph of Death

Sunday, May 29th @ Rams Head Live:

Devil Master

Dark Fortress

Profanatica

Sacramentum (Performing 'Far Away from the Sun' in its entirety)

Sunday, May 29th @ Soundstage:

Antichrist Siege Machine

Birdflesh

Butcher ABC

General Surgery

Gravesend

Shock Narcotic

Warfuck

Whoresnation

Zombie Assault

Sunday, May 29th @ Power Plant:

Exhorder