Maryland Deathfest 2022: Deicide playing ‘Legion’, Morbid Angel drop off ++ more updates
The 2022 edition of Maryland Deathfest happens May 26-29, and they just announced some updates, including additions and bands who have dropped off the lineup.
Deicide have been added, and they'll be performing their 1992 album, Legion, in full for the first time ever to celebrate its 30th anniversary.
Morbid Angel have dropped off the lineup, saying they "will not be playing MDF or any other shows in the current climate." Also not playing MDF now: Archgoat and Valkyja (whose tour together isn't happening), Blaze of Perdition, and Antichrist.
Bands added to MDF to fill those empty slots include Immolation, Profanatica, Akhlys, and Sulfuric Cautery.
Maryland Deathfest's 2022 lineup also includes Carcass, Dismember, Obituary, Hellhammer, Hypocrisy, Triptykon, Vio-lence, Mortician, Blood Incantation, Graveyard, Acid Witch and tons more.
Tickets for the Edison Lot and Power Plant venue shows are still available, and you can sign up for the waitlist for four-day passes if any become available.
The current MDF 2022 lineup and schedule is below.
MARYLAND DEATHFEST 2022 SCHEDULE
Thursday, May 26th @ Rams Head Live:
Asthma Castle
Acid Witch
Cough
Frizzi 2 Fulci (Fabio Frizzi in Concert. A Tribute to Lucio Fulci)
Primitive Man
Warmask
Yautja
Thursday, May 26th @ Soundstage:
Funerus
Limbsplitter
Mortiferum
Putrid Pile
Scattered Remnants
Skeletal Remains
Thursday, May 26th @ Power Plant:
Mortician
_________________________________________________
Friday, May 27th @ Edison Lot:
Atheist
Bloodbath
Carcass
Graveyard
Massacre
Monstrosity
Obituary
Suffocation
Scorched
Friday, May 27th @ Rams Head Live:
Akhlys
Panzerfaust
The Ruins of Beverast
Spite
Friday, May 27th @ Soundstage:
ACxDC
At War
Blood Feast
Cloud Rat
Fistula
Fuck the Facts
Miasmatic Necrosis
No/Mas
Sulfuric Cautery
Friday, May 27th @ Power Plant:
Vio-lence
________________________________________________
Saturday, May 28th @ Edison Lot:
Cancer
Cardiac Arrest
Cavalera (Max and Iggor Return Beneath Arise)
Cerebral Rot
Coroner
Dismember
Enforced
Imprecation
Novembers Doom
Onslaught
Triptykon
Vircolac
Saturday, May 28th @ Rams Head Live:
Impure
Avslut
Necrophobic
Nifelheim
Saturday, May 28th @ Soundstage:
Backslider
Cadaveric Incubator
Flesh Parade
Haemorrhage
Holy Cost
Impaled
Malignant Altar
Napalm Raid
Skitsystem
Throaat
Saturday, May 28th @ Power Plant:
Deeds of Flesh
Schirenc Plays Pungent Stench
______________________________________________
Sunday, May 29th @ Edison Lot:
Blood Incantation
Deicide (Performing 'Legion' in its entirety)
Demilich
Destruction
Divine Eve
Hypocrisy
Immolation
Necrofier
Nocturnus AD
Nunslaughter
Sacrilegia
Triumph of Death
Sunday, May 29th @ Rams Head Live:
Devil Master
Dark Fortress
Profanatica
Sacramentum (Performing 'Far Away from the Sun' in its entirety)
Sunday, May 29th @ Soundstage:
Antichrist Siege Machine
Birdflesh
Butcher ABC
General Surgery
Gravesend
Shock Narcotic
Warfuck
Whoresnation
Zombie Assault
Sunday, May 29th @ Power Plant:
Exhorder