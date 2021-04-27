Maryland Deathfest adds Obituary, Blood Incantation & more to 2022 lineup
Maryland Deathfest was rescheduled for a second time in January, to May 26-29, 2022. Organizers have said that the majority of the lineup will remain intact from 2020, and they've been re-confirming acts for it, as well as adding addition artists to help fill out the addition of Edison Lot to the venue. Since we last posted, they've re-confirmed or added a number of bands, including Hypocrisy, Atheist, AvSlut, Antichrist Siege Machine, Obituary, Coroner, Blood Incantation, Gravesend, Miasmatic Necrosis, and Vio-lence. See the lineup in full so far below.
The festival's most recent statement continues:
Over the next month or so, we'll have a better understanding of how many more bands can still be added to the lineup. Either way, more bands will be added soon, and we hope to have the lineup complete by late May/early June. There's also a few bands that were booked for 2020/2021 that we're still awaiting a final answer from. Once we finalize the lineup we'll be able to inform you about which venue each band will be playing.
The day of performance scheduled for originally booked bands for 2020/2021 will remain the same in 2022. All bands that were originally scheduled to play at Soundstage will remain at Soundstage.
All other ticket options, including single day/venue tickets, will go on sale once the lineup is finalized. As a reminder, all existing 4-day pass holders, including the various early bird options, will have access to all of the venues and do not need to pay any difference to see the additional bands that are being added to the lineup. That being said, if you'd like to contribute an additional amount to help compensate for the increase in band and production expenses that were not budgeted for when we set out to plan this edition of MDF nearly 2 years ago, you can use the Covid-19 relief option on the Eventbrite ticket page to contribute any amount you wish.
Four-day passes to Maryland Deathfest are on sale now.
MARYLAND DEATHFEST: 2022 LINEUP
ACxDC
Acid Witch
Antichrist
Antichrist Siege Machine
Archgoat
Asthma Castle
Atheist
At War
Avslut
Backslider
Birdflesh
Blaze of Perdition
Bloodbath
Blood Feast
Blood Incantation
Butcher ABC
Cadaveric Incubator
Cancer
Cerebral Rot
Cloud Rat
Coroner
Cough
Dark Fortress
Demilich
Dismember
Exhorder
Fistula
Flesh Parade
Frizzi 2 Fulci (Fabio Frizzi in Concert. A Tribute to Lucio Fulci)
Fck the Facts
Galvanizer
General Surgery
Gravesend
Graveyard
Haemorrhage
Holy Cost
Hypocrisy
Impaled
Imprecation
Impure
Limbsplitter
Malignant Altar
Massacre
Miasmatic Necrosis
Monstrosity
Napalm Raid
Necrofier
Niflelheim
No/Mas
Nocturnus AD
Novembers Doom
Nunslaughter
Obituary
Onslaught
Panzerfaust
Putrid Pile
Sacrilegia
Sacramentum
Schirenc Plays Pungent Stench
Shock Narcotic
Skeletal Remains
Skitsystem
Spite
Suffocation
Throaat
Valkyrja
Vio-lence
Vircolac
Warfck
Whoresnation
Zombie Assault