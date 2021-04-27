Maryland Deathfest adds Obituary, Blood Incantation & more to 2022 lineup

Maryland Deathfest was rescheduled for a second time in January, to May 26-29, 2022. Organizers have said that the majority of the lineup will remain intact from 2020, and they've been re-confirming acts for it, as well as adding addition artists to help fill out the addition of Edison Lot to the venue. Since we last posted, they've re-confirmed or added a number of bands, including Hypocrisy, Atheist, AvSlut, Antichrist Siege Machine, Obituary, Coroner, Blood Incantation, Gravesend, Miasmatic Necrosis, and Vio-lence. See the lineup in full so far below.

The festival's most recent statement continues:

Over the next month or so, we'll have a better understanding of how many more bands can still be added to the lineup. Either way, more bands will be added soon, and we hope to have the lineup complete by late May/early June. There's also a few bands that were booked for 2020/2021 that we're still awaiting a final answer from. Once we finalize the lineup we'll be able to inform you about which venue each band will be playing.

The day of performance scheduled for originally booked bands for 2020/2021 will remain the same in 2022. All bands that were originally scheduled to play at Soundstage will remain at Soundstage.

All other ticket options, including single day/venue tickets, will go on sale once the lineup is finalized. As a reminder, all existing 4-day pass holders, including the various early bird options, will have access to all of the venues and do not need to pay any difference to see the additional bands that are being added to the lineup. That being said, if you'd like to contribute an additional amount to help compensate for the increase in band and production expenses that were not budgeted for when we set out to plan this edition of MDF nearly 2 years ago, you can use the Covid-19 relief option on the Eventbrite ticket page to contribute any amount you wish.