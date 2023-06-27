Maryland Deathfest announces 2024 pre-fest lineup (Sodom, Melechesh, Atheist, more)

Maryland Deathfest returns from hiatus in 2024, and they've now announced the lineup for the pre-fest, happening on Wednesday, May 22 at Rams Head & Soundstage in Baltimore, MD. The lineup features rare US shows from Sodom and Melechesh, as well as Atheist, Midnight, Worm, Altars, Crypt Sermon, Molder, and Total Maniac. Tickets are on sale now.

Sodom are also on the Hell's Heroes 2024 lineup, and MDF organizers write, "Based on the past, we understand that there could be some pessimism about Sodom finally being able to return to the US, but please know that we, along with the band, a reputable law firm, and Hell's Heroes, are already working diligently on the case to make this happen. All parties involved are confident that the time is right to finally see this through." They continue in a comment, "In case anyone is overlooking the last paragraph of this post, we'd like to add that Sodom's visas were actually APPROVED in 2015, but they suffered from some random bad luck when the USCIS mailed forms to the wrong address in the 11th hour. Based on that previous approval, the law firm we're working with, starting on this incredibly early, and that random situation not happening again, we'd prefer to take the never say never approach."

Atheist are currently on tour with Cynic playing material from their first three albums, 1990's Piece of Time, 1991's Unquestionable Presence, and 1993's Elements.

Midnight are touring with Danzig this summer, along with Behemoth and Twin Temple.

Maryland Deathfest Prefest 2024 loading...

MARYLAND DEATHFEST PRE-FEST 2024 LINEUP:

SODOM

ATHEIST

MELECHESH

MIDNIGHT

WORM

ALTARS

CRYPT SERMON

MOLDER

TOTAL MANIAC