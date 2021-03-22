Maryland Deathfest issues new update, confirms Bloodbath, Blaze of Perdition & more on lineup

Back in January, Maryland Deathfest rescheduled for a second time, to May 26-29, 2020. They said that the majority of the bill would remain intact, but they were waiting on updates from a few bands about whether they would be able to perform in 2022. Now they've given another update, re-confirming Bloodbath, Blaze of Perdition, Panzerfaust, and Napalm Raid on the lineup.

"We're only down to a few of the originally confirmed bands that we're awaiting a final answer from," organizers write. "In the case of Vio-lence, we expect to receive a final answer from them relatively soon."

More from the festival:

We've recently started communicating with some bands that will be added to the lineup to help fill out the addition of Edison Lot next year. No matter how it all shakes out, it'll definitely include some legendary old school treats that will help complement this much-anticipated edition of MDF. We expect to be able to make the first of these announcements within the next 1-2 weeks. At the moment, 4-day passes are on sale, and will be the only option available until we are able to provide more clarity with regard to which venue each band is playing. At the moment, we can say that all of the bands that were originally scheduled to play at Soundstage will remain at Soundstage. As a reminder, all existing 4-day pass holders, including the various early bird options, will have access to all of the venues and do not need to pay any difference to see the additional bands that are being added to the lineup.

That being said, if you'd like to contribute an additional amount to help compensate for the increase in band and production expenses that were not budgeted for when we set out to plan this edition of MDF nearly 2 years ago, you can use the Covid-19 relief option on the Eventbrite ticket page to contribute any amount you wish.

Maryland Deathfest passes are on sale now, and you can see the current lineup poster below.