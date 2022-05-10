Maryland Deathfest loses 2 headliners, 1 cause of vaccines

The 2022 edition of Maryland Deathfest happens in just a couple weeks and they've just announced that two of their headliners -- Dismember and Bloodbath -- have had to drop off the lineup, each for different reasons.

Here's the statement from Dismember: ”Due to the Covid-19 restrictions still active for entering the U.S., we are forced to cancel our appearance at Maryland Deathfest this year. We held our hope that the U.S. would follow other countries example and end the mandatory vaccination demand. With less than a month to go 'that' has not happened and therefore we see no other choice than to cancel.”

And here's the statement from Bloodbath:

First of all, this is an announcement we hoped we would never have to make… But now left in anger and frustration, we are unfortunately forced to postpone our North American tour and our appearance at Maryland Deathfest, yet again. Despite applying for our visas over seven months ago (a process that should take three), they have still not been processed in time due to reasons beyond our control. We've done absolutely everything we can to try and salvage this bullshit and make this tour finally become reality, but we have to accept our fate at this point, that it will simply not happen. Given that this is the third time this tour has had to be postponed, we both feel and share your disappointment, but we assure you that despite the hardships associated with this tour, we have not given up and consequently will reschedule the dates as soon as we're able to rid the bureaucracy and lift this curse of delusion. Until then, stay safe and stay strong and we hope to see you all sooner than later.

Bloodbath's tour would have also included a NYC show this month.

Maryland Deathfest have announced that Demolition Hammer are now playing on Friday at the Edition Lot, and that Autopsy will play Saturday at the Edison Lot. Among the many bands that are playing MDF 2022: Carcass, Deicide, Obituary, Graveyard, Hellhammer, Hypocrisy, Triptykon, Suffocation, Mortician, and Coroner. Check out the new MDF poster and schedule, and read the full statement from the festival, below.

MDF organizers announced that the festival would be going on hiatus after this year's edition.

